University staff union protests dismissal of Maasai Mara varsity whistle blower

The Kenya Universities Staff Union (Kusu) has protested the dismissal of Maasai Mara University whistleblower, chief finance officer Spencer Sankale Ololchike and demanded his immediate reinstatement.

Secretary General Charles Mukwaya also called for disbandment of the entire Maasai Mara university council by the Ministry of Education and removal of the acting vice chancellor, Prof Kiche Magak, for covering up the rot in the institution.

“We are shocked that the university council chose to dismiss an employee for exposing corruption at the institution,” said Dr Mukwaya in Nairobi yesterday.

Mr Ololchike was among the staff who blew the whistle on misappropriation of Sh190 million by former Vice Chancellor Mary Walingo. The expose was aired by Citizen TV in 2019.

So far, Prof Walingo, deputy VC’s Simon Kasaine Ole Seno (Administration), John Almadi Obare (Acting, DVC Finance), Anaclet Biket Okumu (Finance) and a driver, Mr Noor Hassan Abdi, have been charged over the corruption. The case is still pending in court.

Mr Ololchike was suspended through a letter dated June 17, 2021 and signed by the university council chair, Dr Kennedy Ole Kerei.

In the letter, Mr Ololchike was accused of nine allegations, including sustained insolence to the employer, cyberbullying, malicious representation, libel, defamation and falsely maligning the image and reputation of the university.

While addressing journalists yesterday, the Kusu secretary general, accompanied by the union officials, demanded protection of whistleblowers at the university and defended Mr Ololchike.

Dr Mukwaya said the corrupt deals exposed by Mr Ololchike should not be overlooked, but should be investigated and all culprits brought to book.

Corruption

Dr Mukwaya also called on relevant government agencies to investigate the university council’s activities for the past 12 months and hold to account those found culpable for corruption at the university.

“Notwithstanding the above demands, the union has several options at its disposal to help solve the runaway corruption at the Maasai Mara University,” said Dr Mukwaya.

Kusu asked its members at the university to remain on standby whenever the union calls them to action.

The union also wants the government to fast-track the appointment of a substantive vice Chancellor who will save the university from further deterioration.