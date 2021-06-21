University staff union protests dismissal of Maasai Mara varsity whistle blower

Kusu Secretary-General Charles Mukhwaya.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Universities Staff Union (Kusu) has protested the dismissal of Maasai Mara University whistleblower, chief finance officer Spencer Sankale Ololchike and demanded his immediate reinstatement.

