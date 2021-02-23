University education is handing graduates short end of the stick

Students work hard in high school so as to join university and excel in their careers.

Unfortunately, most graduate with the short end of the stick, because our universities offer a lot of theoretical knowledge at the expense practical skills.

This approach to education means that it is upon learners to discover their strengths through trial and error and, for many, guess work. Some lucky ones find internships where they can learn on the job.

For the majority, however, joblessness is what they get after toiling for years and investing their time, energy and money.

According to recent figures released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Kenya has the highest unemployment rate in East Africa.

The report by United Nation Human Development Index (HDI) puts the country’s unemployment rate at 39.1 percent, with fresh graduates forming the bulk of this statistic.

This shows that a degree certificate cannot guarantee anyone employment. This cycle of broken promises and dreams cannot be allowed to continue.

It is encouraging that the government recently unveiled the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC), which is a good starting point. CBC, unlike 8-4-4, has both theory and practical lessons. It is hoped that the new curriculum will be implemented properly to help achieve the desired goals, including producing graduates who can create jobs.

To help realise this dream, universities should reduce theory and emphasise more on practicals. They should also boost their linkages with the job market.

For the millions of 8-4-4 students who did not make it to university, all hope is not lost. Technical and vocational training colleges are good places to learn practical skills.

Many students from these institutions have ended up employing themselves and even creating jobs for others. With these skills, one can easily start a business by applying for government loans such as the Youth Fund and Uwezo Fund.