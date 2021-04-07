University can be paradise or hell, it depends on our actions

University students

College students spending time together on campus.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Ann Akoth

What you need to know:

  • The first time I stepped into the university the first thing that came into my mind was freedom.
  • I was happy that there was no one to monitor my moves and tell me what to do.


So how was your experience the first time you stepped into the university? How did you feel? What were your expectations?

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Oparanya hosted by Raila day after he met DP Ruto

  2. Why Prince Philip wasn’t called king

  3. Uganda taxman recalls Bobi Wine’s armoured car

  4. Kenya records 17 more Covid-19 deaths

  5. On S. Sudan highways, truck drivers face ‘Wild West’

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.