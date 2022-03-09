United Miller’s bosses get two years on probation over Sh79.4m sugar deal fraud

Directors of United Millers Limited, Sunil Narshi Shah, Kamal Narshi Punja Shah and Magnesh Kumar Verma, at the Milimani Law Courts on May 10, 2021, over a Sh79.4million sugar deal. 

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Three directors of a Kisumu-based company and their sales manager convicted in a Sh79.4million sugar deal fraud seven years ago will be put on probation for two years each.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.