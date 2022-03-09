United Miller’s bosses get two years on probation over Sh79.4m sugar deal fraud

Three directors of a Kisumu-based company and their sales manager convicted in a Sh79.4million sugar deal fraud seven years ago will be put on probation for two years each.

City Court Chief Magistrate Roseline Oganyo gave Sunil Shah, Kamal Narshi Punja Shah, Magnesh Kumar Verma and Henry Munywoki Kavita of United Millers Limited non-custodial sentences to enable them to be rehabilitated by the probation department.

“I have considered the ages of the accused plus submissions by defence lawyers,” Ms Oganyo said while delivering the sentence.

Ms Oganyo said that, although Sunil,69, Punja,62, Kavita,67 and Verma,45 were convicted for conspiracy to defraud B N Kotecha & Sons of Sh79.4 million, they deserve to be given a second chance in life to correct themselves.

Probation report

The magistrate added that she had studied the probation report presented by Mr Peter Macharia and his recommendations were that a custodial sentence would be too punitive given their advanced ages. She ordered them to comply with the conditions given by the probation department.

Mr Macharia told Nation.Africa the four will be reporting to the Kisumu probation office once every month for assessment and counselling.

Their company was ordered to compensate the complainant, Kotecha & Sons Limited, for special damages. The lawyers will quantify the special damages payable to Kotecha. Ms Oganyo fixed the case for mention in three months for the court to establish whether the convicts have compensated Kotecha.

“In the event they will not have paid Kotecha, the probation term will be called back and fresh directions given,” Ms Oganyo stated.

The prosecution led by an Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Everlyn Onunga and Ms Njeri Gichuhi called 14 witnesses, whom Ms Oganyo said had proved the case against the four beyond reasonable doubt. Sunil and Kamal have been convicted alongside two employees of UML Verma and Kavita (sales manager) and UML for conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy to defeat justice and forgery of Local Purchase Orders for the supply of sugar to various traders in Mount Kenya region in April 2015. Ms Gichuhi urged the court to treat Sunil, Kamal, Verma and Kavita as first offenders.