Unions’ fight to represent private guards gets ugly

Rival factions are fighting to represent private guards in the country, who are estimated to be more than 500,000.

The dispute started four years ago after the Registrar of Trade Unions Elizabeth Gicheha refused to issue a registration certificate to a new group known as Kenya Union of Special and Professional Guards (KUSPROG).

While blocking the registration, Ms Gicheha contended that security guards were already represented by another group registered as Kenya National Private Workers Union (KNPSWU). Hence, she said she could not register another union to represent workers in the same sector.

However, promoters of the splinter group being dissatisfied with the registrar's decision filed a memorandum of appeal at the Labour Court on July 21, 2018.

They argued that the reasons given by Ms Gicheha were not within the provisions of section 12 of the Labour Relations Act, 2007. They had sought the registrar’s authority to recruit members on grounds that the existing union does not represent the interests of all guards.

Justice Byram Ongaya in a judgment dated March 22, 2019 ruled in their favour and declared that the registrar failed in her statutory duty when she declined to issue the splinter group with the recruitment certificate.

The court issued an order of injunction compelling the registrar to issue promoters of the splinter group with the certificate of the proposed KUSPROG. Consequently, the registrar issued a certificate of recruitment on April 18, 2019 and the promoters of the splinter group formally applied for registration.

However, the existing union was aggrieved with the judgment, and it moved to the Court of Appeal in Nairobi seeking to overturn the Labour court’s findings. The registrar, acting upon the judgment, gazetted the application by the proposed union on November 15, 2019.

The publication drew attention of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions, which raised objections to the registration of the proposed union. Ms Gicheha and the promoters of the new union exchanged numerous correspondence culminating in the registrar writing to them on February 20, 2020 that she had refused to register the proposed union.