Unesco chief calls for speedy investigations into journalist's murder

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Director-General Audrey Azoulay has called for thorough investigations into the death of Pakistani investigative journalist Arshad Sharif.

In a press statement, Mr Audrey also urged authorities to ensure transparency in the investigations.

“It is crucial that the investigation launched by the Kenyan authorities be thorough and transparent and shed light on the motives of this killing, to determine the appropriate prosecutorial response” he said.

His utterances come a few days after other international authorities called for a speed probe into the death of the journalist.

Journalist Arshad Sharif, 50, was killed earlier this week at the junction of Kwenia-Kamukuru feeder road and Nairobi-Magadi road in Kajiado County.

Mr Sharif had been a sharp critic of the current Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif who took over power in April 2022 after the ouster of Imran Khan through a vote of no confidence.

His troubles with the government began after revealing the travel of the prime minister to Saudi Arabia.

He had fled Pakistan to United Arab Emirates (UAE) in August for fear of victimization by the government. It was then that he flew to Kenya and had spent his time at Ammodump Kwenia, a popular joint frequented by Pakistanis and Indians before meeting his death.

Pakistan Prime Minister earlier on indicated he had had a conversation with Kenya President William Ruto on the death of the journalist.

The Pakistan government also sent three investigative officers to Kenya to help their Kenyan counterparts crack the case.

The team is composed of director of the Federal Investigation Agency Athar Waheed and the deputy director-general of the Intelligence Bureau Omar Shahid Hamid.

Arshad Sharif’s body was flown yesterday from Kenya to Islamabad in Pakistan where the family had said he will be buried.