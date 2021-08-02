Unep boss: Covid-19 is a tragedy, but the world still faces bigger threats

Inger Andersen

Inger Andersen, under-secretary-general of the United Nations and executive director of the UN Environment Programme (Unep)

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Raphael Obonyo

Interview with Inger Andersen, under-secretary-general of the United Nations and executive director of the UN Environment Programme (Unep).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.