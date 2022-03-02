Unea adopts draft resolution to end plastic pollution

Unea President Espen Barth Eide

Unea President Espen Barth Eide gives his opening address at the start of the Fifth Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (Unea 5.2) in Nairobi on February 28, 2022.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya has welcomed the adoption of a draft resolution of a global treaty to end plastic pollution that was passed yesterday on the last day of the United Nations Environment Assembly (Unea 5.2)

