Unea adopts draft resolution to end plastic pollution

Kenya has welcomed the adoption of a draft resolution of a global treaty to end plastic pollution that was passed yesterday on the last day of the United Nations Environment Assembly (Unea 5.2)

The culmination of the resumed Unea 5.2 has had member states adopt a legally binding agreement whose consensus was met in the three-day Unea meeting held in Nairobi.

The idea for a global legally binding agreement was co-sponsored by Peru and Rwanda and backed by more than 100 United Nations member states.

Despite the visible joy of the delegates from different countries attending the conference, it is only the beginning of a long journey for a safer planet with no plastic pollution.

This means that in the next two years, intergovernmental negotiating networks have to come up with a treaty following the draft resolution that is legally binding, has global regulations on the full life cycle of plastics and recognises the circular economy.

Speaking at the sixth plenary session that was held just before the agreement was passed, Unea 5.2 president and Minister for Climate and Environment Espen Barth Eide said it was truly one for the history books.

He said that the agreement covers a broad scope of plastic pollution from the source to the sea, where most plastics end up.

“The true value of a treaty is not just in adopting it, we should roll up our sleeves. I hope the secretariat represented here will go to their home countries and implement. We should remember the spirit of Nairobi and waste no time after the agreement is passed,” he said.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko voiced President Uhuru Kenyatta’s remarks, which showed approval and possible implementation of the treaty.

“For us in this region, therefore, strengthening action on nature is urgent and critical; and we look forward to practical solutions emerging from this United Nations Environment Assembly 5.2 Session,” said President Kenyatta.

Highlighting the existing danger in form of a triple planetary crisis; climate stability, living in harmony with nature and a pollution-free planet, he said that the country needs to address pollution at multiple levels of production, consumer and disposal systems.

“Strengthening action for nature means more aggressive and coordinated action to reduce pollution, which remains a major global environmental challenge. Plastic and chemical waste and other pollutants end up in our oceans every year. They impact negatively on food safety, human and animal health, and marine ecosystems,” he said.

United Nations Environment Programme (Unep)’s executive director, Ms Inger Andersen, reiterated the need for urgent action on a triple planetary crisis;

“Unea 5.2 has given us an opportunity to soar. The negotiators have done an amazing job. For adoption today, we have resolutions that can add thrust to our leap, direction to our flight. They cut across the triple planetary crisis,” she said

“Pollution is, quite simply, deadly. All life lost is a tragedy, of course, but let us give some scale: Covid-19 has caused close to six million deaths in two years. Indoor and outdoor air pollution alone causes seven million premature deaths every year. We stopped the world for Covid-19, yet we let it spin on with pollution,” she said.

Director-General for World Wide Fund for Nature Marco Lambertini said in a press statement that the treaty is one of the most ambitious environmental actions since the 1989 Montreal Protocol that phased out ozone-depleting substances.

“We stand at a crossroads in history when ambitious decisions taken today can prevent plastic pollution from contributing to our planet’s ecosystem collapse. By agreeing to develop a legally binding agreement on plastic pollution, our world leaders are paving the way for a cleaner and safer planet,” he said.

Inger Andersen, Unep's executive director says that the next steps will look into chemicals and toxic wastes from plastics.

"This is a conversation that we will have between businesses and ask them for a disclosure on the kind of chemicals used in making plastic."

UNEA 5.2 President and Norway's Minister of Climate and Environment Espen Barth Eide also reiterated the need for safety in the recycling industry.