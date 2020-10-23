Undying love for painting that bloomed in long school break

While other children at age seven loved dolls and toys, I loved crayons; that is how I realised that I loved drawing.

However, the art never developed beyond the basics and a chance to perfect seemed far-fetched. There was also the matter of school and studies, which I had to focus on to get good grades.

The only time left for me to draw was during the holidays. This was very little time to hone my skills, until my principal, Ms Agnes Murithi, stepped in to help.

Ms Murithi bought me drawing tools. I am a member of the school art club and she supported the other members by sharing my tools, including colours, crayons, brushes and papers.

Our teacher also ensured that we did not forget the main purpose of why we were in school, which is studying. So we paid our dues in class by attending lessons and doing our homework on time, after which we would have as much time as we needed to engage in our hobby of painting.

House chores

During the lockdown, I also had a lot of time on my hands. At home, my parents took over the role that Ms Murithi was playing and ensured that I studied but also spared time to practice.

It is such as blessing to have parents who give their children time to work on their hobbies and not interfere with that time assigning them house chores.

My parents also cautioned me against wasting that time during the lockdown because I would never get it back.

They advised me to put it to good use even when there was no one watching me.

They warned me against whining over the plans that the Covid-19 pandemic may have taken from me as a student in my last year in high school.

They have also bought me what I needed to paint such as crayons and water colours.

My parents have also have been encouraging me, telling me that I can be a good painter and that my work will be displayed all over the world.