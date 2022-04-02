Ukrainian Embassy appeals for donations from Kenyans

The Embassy of Ukraine in Kenya has launched a fundraising campaign on Twitter where Kenyans can send their donations in support of Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion.

The tweets give two bank accounts with Absa that Kenyans can make deposits in either US Dollars or Kenyan Shillings.

The embassy has also provided an M-Pesa Paybill number and an account name dubbed "Help Ukraine".

The embassy further expressed gratitude for the solidarity Kenyans have shown to Ukrainian people during the ongoing crisis.

The appeal for help has received mixed reactions from Kenyans on Twitter. While some lauded the initiative, others recalled recent reports of the plight of Kenyans in Ukraine.

When the invasion started, Kenyan students studying in Ukraine claimed that they were being sidelined from evacuation and had to find other ways to escaped the war-torn country.

To their surprise, Polish soldiers and even Russian soldiers helped them to cross the border but Ukrainian authorities specifically barred people of colour from boarding trains and gave first priority to Ukrainian citizens.

According to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), more than 10.5 million people have been displaced either within Ukraine or abroad as refugees, around a quarter of the population.