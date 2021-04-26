UK sanctions 22 people linked to notorious graft cases

The United Kingdom has issued sanctions and travel bans against 22 individuals from South Sudan, South Africa and Russia for their involvement in notorious corruption.

They include; brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their associate, South African businessman Salim Essa, for their roles in serious corruption.

In a statement released Monday evening, UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the four were at the heart of a long-running process of corruption in South Africa which caused significant damage to its economy.

The four are facing similar sanctions issued by the United States Treasury in 2019.

They are accused of using their friendship with Jacob Zuma, South Africa's former president, to profit financially and influence ministerial appointments.

Also on the list is Sudanese businessman Ashraf Seed Ahmed Hussein Ali, widely known as Al Cardinal, for his involvement in the misappropriation of significant amounts of state assets.





"This diversion of resources in collusion with South Sudanese elites has contributed to ongoing instability and conflict," Secretary Raab said.

In Russia, the sanctions are targeting those involved in the diversion of $230 million of Russian state property through a fraudulent tax refund scheme uncovered by Sergei Magnitsky described as one of the largest tax frauds in recent Russian history.

And in Latin America, the sanctions will target unnamed persons involved in "serious corruption" including facilitating bribes to support a major drug trafficking organisation and misappropriation that has led to citizens being deprived of vital resources for development.

"The UK will continue to use a range of means to tackle serious corruption around the world, including funding the International Corruption Unit in the National Crime Agency," he added.

According to the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development office, the International Corruption Unit and its predecessors have restrained, confiscated or returned over £1.1 billion of stolen assets, stolen from developing countries since 2006.