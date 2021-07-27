UK makes Sh20bn investment in Kenya's Big Four projects

President Uhuru Kenyatta is pictured with Kenyan and British officials during his tour of the United Kingdom on July 27, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Allan Olingo

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced a Sh5.2 billion of UK Aid is to be matched by Sh3.5 billion of private investment to finance 10,000 green affordable homes for Kenyans.

The United Kingdom has announced Sh20 billion of new government and private investment into Big Four Projects, including affordable housing and manufacturing.

