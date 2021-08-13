UK-Kenya genomic sequencing partnership to start in September

The United Kingdom says its genomic sequencing partnership with Kenya will start in September.

The British High Commission disclosed in an official statement last month that Kenya would receive the support through the UK’s New Variant Assessment Platform Programme as part of the Kenya-UK health partnership.

Speaking to the Nation on Thursday at Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital in Nairobi when he witnessed the rolling out of 410,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine the UK recently donated, British High Commissioner Jane Marriot urged everyone to go get vaccinated, adding that vaccines work.

The vaccines were donated under the GAVI-Covax mechanism, a facility created by WHO to oversee procurement, allotment and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines to 92 countries that have signed up.

“Our genome sequencing partnership will start from September, as everything will be ready by then. This means that the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri), which has been sequencing 150-200 samples a month, will now be able to sequence over 200,” Ms Marriot said.

Laboratory process

Genome sequencing is a laboratory process of determining the fingerprint of an organism.

Experts say mutations can result in a new “lineage” of the virus that is not the same as a new strain. By tracking these lineages scientists can determine how a virus spreads through communities or populations.

For example, lineages like the Taita Taveta one can dominate in certain populations either because it was the first to “arrive” (known as founder effect) or fitter than the rest of the other lineages in circulation.

This means that by identifying chains of transmission and assigning cases to clusters of infection, genome sequencing is an important way of managing emerging infections.

Last year, two months into the pandemic, reports emerged that some Kenyans who had tested positive for the virus could not retrace their footsteps and identify how they might have contracted the virus.

Many only found out that they had contracted the virus after being tested.

So to ensure that scientists can trace people’s contacts, stronger systems of disease surveillance are needed.

In much of the world, genomic surveillance techniques are proving useful in tracking the spread of Covid-19.

Sequence data is also essential in designing and evaluating diagnostic tests, tracking and tracing the ongoing outbreak, and identifying potential intervention options.

Experts

But in a past interview with the Nation, a high-ranking Health ministry official disclosed that the government was cautious that genomic sequencing data, if released, can be misused and abused.

“You can only be definite when you are doing genomic sequencing on a huge percentage of the positive cases, but I’m not sure we are doing enough to be honest,” said the official, who sought anonymity.

“Remember for Covid-19 we are doing targeted testing not mass testing. Unless people suspect they are exposed, we are not doing genomic sequencing on all the positives because we cannot afford it.”

For counties, he said, genomic sequencing was only done upon request and if officials saw no need for it, Kemri would not do it.

He also said Kenya uses old equipment that cannot match what new technologies in other countries are delivering.

Sh177 million

“One genomic test is very expensive and in fact far more expensive than a PCR test. In our case, because of the costs, we only do what we call sampling of the sample,” explained Dr Ahmed Kalebi, a consultant pathologist and the founder of Lancet Kenya.

In 2020, the UK spent the equivalent of Sh177 million to support several studies to help boost the Covid-19 response in Kenya.

Red list

Ms Marriot also disclosed that the UK High Commission was working with Kenya to get it off the red list.

Last Sunday the UK removed several countries from the list, including India, which has registered up to 400,000 positive coronavirus cases in one 24-hour period and at least 35,000 and where coronavirus infections had surged due to the Delta variant, far more than anything Kenya has experienced.