UK Foreign secretary: GMO foods won’t affect Kenyan exports to Britain

UK Secretary of State for foreign affairs James Cleverly has assured horticultural farmers in the country that his government will find ways to ensure that Kenyan exports to Britain do not reduce in the wake of demands for extra-certification on produce exported to Europe.

The demand for extra certification follows the lifting of the ban on genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

Speaking exclusively to the Nation during his one-day visit to Nairobi, Mr Cleverly said the UK was following up on the matter closely and will be speaking about how to make sure Kenyan products stay on British shelves and what to do to increase the amount of trade as a priority for both governments.

“Decisions that are made by the Kenyan Government are things that we have an interest in and we will always talk closely with the government about how we can, not just protect the current levels of trade, but also how to increase levels of trade,” he said.

He said the two countries enjoy a strong trading relationship over the years that the UK is keen on maintaining.

“In the supermarkets in the UK there are lots of Kenyan products and we really value those,” he said.

The Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya CEO Okisegere Ojepat last week raised concerns that European buyers of Kenyan horticultural produce are now asking for proof as to whether they are GMO.

“We are being questioned to confirm whether what we are selling to our European customers is GMO or non-GMO and we are required to show proof through additional certification,” said Mr Ojepat.

He added that the customers are insisting on buying produce that have no traces of GMO.

Kenya's exports to Europe range from flowers to French beans, snow peas and Asian vegetables.

The Cabinet lifted the ban on GMO products in October to allow the importation and growth of GM food in the country.

The government explained that the move will address the constant challenge of food insecurity following adverse effects of drought in the region.

“Cabinet vacated its earlier decision of November 8, 2012 prohibiting the open cultivation of genetically modified crops and the importation of food crops and animal feeds produced through biotechnology innovation; effectively lifting the ban on genetically modified crops,” the statement read.

The move has attracted criticism and support in equal measure, with critics, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga saying the reason used for their re-introduction is a cruel justification that tramples on the rights of Kenyans at the expense of foreign commercial interests.

Also Read: High Court stops importation of GMO into the country

“The UDA regime will subject Kenyans to unproven and dangerous foods in an attempt to please international interests that do not care about our safety,” he said.

Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture Mithika Linturi defended the government’s move to lift the ban, saying there is no official research that shows that GMOs are harmful.

“We had to make a decision whether to let our people die or adopt GMO. I have not seen any scientifically published research in any journal where it has been said that GMO is harmful to human beings,” he said.

Last week, more than 90 scientists from the Network of African Science Academies (Nasac) supported the move by the government, saying it would play a key role in improving agricultural productivity.