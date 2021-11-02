Breaking News: Ministry orders half-term break after wave of student unrest

Uhuru warns about impact of extreme weather events on security

Uhuru Kenyatta Scotland

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) arrives with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) on an electric bus with other leaders and attendees for a reception to mark the opening day of COP26 on the sidelines of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

Kenya will seek to amplify the impact of climate change on security during its tenure on the United Nations Security Council, President Uhuru Kenyatta said today in his address to world leaders at the climate summit (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.