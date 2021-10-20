Uhuru to Somalia: ‘Not an inch less, not an inch more’ 

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the Mashujaa Day fete on October 20, 2021. 

  • Kenya had insisted that its maritime border with Somalia runs in a line due east from the point where the two countries meet in the Indian Ocean.
  • Somalia, however, countered that the sea frontier should follow the direction of its land boundary.

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday sent a veiled but firm warning that Kenya would not cede an inch of its territory to anyone and for any reason.

