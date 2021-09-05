Uhuru to chair first African-Caribbean Community summit

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta who will chair the first African-Caribbean Community summit on September 7, 2021.

Photo credit: File | PSCU
By  Amina Wako

President Uhuru Kenyatta will chair the first African-Caribbean Community summit next week to discuss trade, cross-cultural exchanges, and the Covid-19 pandemic response.

