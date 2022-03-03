Uhuru signals Sh2m prize for environment, peace champions
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday announced that the government will sponsor a $20,000 (about Sh2 million) prize to recognise environment and peace champions.
Dubbed the Amani and Mazingira Global Award, the first recipient will be announced on June 1 this year during Madaraka Day celebrations.
He made the announcement at the opening session of the United Nations Environment Programme's (Unep) 50th anniversary.
The award will be given bi-annually to people and institutions who champion environmental sustainability and peace.