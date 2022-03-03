Uhuru signals Sh2m prize for environment, peace champions

Uhuru Kenyatta

The President Uhuru Kenyatta. 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday announced that the government will sponsor a $20,000 (about Sh2 million) prize to recognise environment and peace champions. 

