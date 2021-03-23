Ms Christina Pratt Kenyatta
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Uhuru's sister denies Sonko’s influence claims in court case

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta's sister, Ms Christina Pratt, has denied claims by former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko that she attempted to influence appointment of his deputy last year prior to his impeachment.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.