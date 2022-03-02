Uhuru’s delay to replace CSs and PSs causing jitters

President Kenyatta’s delay to replace senior public officers who resigned to plunge into politics is causing jitters in the government amid concerns the dilly-dallying could undermine delivery of services.

At least 12 senior officers, led by Cabinet Secretaries Adan Mohamed (EAC), Charles Keter (Devolution), Sicily Kariuki (Water) and John Munyes (Petroleum), resigned last month. The former CSs are seeking gubernatorial seats in Mandera, Kericho, Nyandarua and Turkana, respectively.

Chief administrative secretaries Wavinya Ndeti (Transport), Hassan Noor Hassan (Education), Gideon Mung’aro (Devolution), Ken Obura (East African Community), Patrick ole Ntutu (Labour), Joseph Boinett (Tourism) and Ababu Namwamba (Foreign Affairs) have also joined politics.

Others are Zack Kinuthia (Education), Mumina Bonaya (Education), John Mosonik (Petroleum) and Lawrence Karanja (Industrialisation).

Ms Ndeti hopes to be the next governor of Machakos, while PSs Fred Segor (Wildlife), Hamadi Boga (Agriculture) and Joseph Irungu (Water) are seeking gubernatorial seats in Baringo, Kwale and Murang’a, respectively.

The President has been silent on these resignations. Each state department is under the administration of a PS, who is the chief accounting officer responsible for the approval of all financial transactions.

PSs also direct and coordinate the general functions of their ministries and ensure effective deliverance of their mandates.

Almost three weeks after the resignations, the President has neither acknowledged their exit nor filled the vacant positions, even temporarily.

Asked whether the President had designated officers to act in such ministries, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena yesterday asked Kenyans to be patient and await communication from the head of public service.

Article 232 of the Constitution on the values and principles of public service, requires all appointments to be competitive, fair and transparent, considering persons with disabilities and Kenya's diverse communities.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) is mandated by law to advertise the positions, interview, recruit and submit the list of successful applicants to the President for eventual appointments.

Yesterday, PSC Deputy Director of Communications Brown Kutswa said senior appointments, such as CSs and PSs, are outside the mandate of the commission.

“It’s an exclusive prerogative of the appointing authority. The commission is not the appointing authority for such positions. When a vacancy falls at that level, the appointing authority has an exclusive power to replace them. We believe he will act if and when he is ready,” he said.

As part of its exclusive mandate in the management of human resource in the public service, the commission develops a database of Kenyans with the capacity to serve at that level.

It is from such a poll that the President picks those eligible and with the approval of Parliament, appoints them.

The last such interviews were conducted in 2013, shortly after Jubilee Party had been elected to office. A total of 2,088 applications were received, out of which 155 were shortlisted for interviews.

The commission, then chaired by Public Service CS Margaret Kobia, nominated 66 names which were forwarded to the President.

President Kenyatta picked 28 PSs who served in his first term that ended in 2017.

In May last year, the High Court nullified 129 appointments the President had made in parastatals and state corporations, arguing that there was no evidence of any form of competition.

“The state will not even attempt to show there was any semblance of some form of transparency and accountability in the appointments,” the court ruled, adding that without complying with transparency, fair competition and merit, the appointments cannot be said to have met the constitutional standards in Article 232(1).