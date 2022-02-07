Uhuru rolls out UHC in all counties

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (left) and Chief Adminstrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi during the official opening of the International Health Workforce Conference in Mombasa in this photo taken on 7th February 2022.
 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

Kenyans will start enjoying affordable and quality healthcare after President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the rollout of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in all the 47 counties.

