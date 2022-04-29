Uhuru pays glowing tribute to Mwai Kibaki

President Kenyatta, who addressed mourners during the memorial service of the former president at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday said: "But to this, I must add one more thing; Hon. Kibaki was by all means a modest man and did not believe in loud shouting. When the limelight was shone on him, he tended to coy and hide. And this is because he found virtue and joy by doing the ordinary things that fulfilled his purpose."