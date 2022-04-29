Uhuru pays glowing tribute to Mwai Kibaki

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta delivers a speech during the memorial service for former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on April 29, 2022. 

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Nation Reporter

President Uhuru Kenyatta has eulogised former President Mwai Kibaki as a modest man who did not believe in loud shouting.

Kibaki family

Family and friends stand near the flag drapped coffin of former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki during the memorial service at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on April 29, 2022. 

Photo credit: Tonny Karumba | AFP

President Kenyatta, who addressed mourners during the memorial service of  the former president at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday said: "But to this, I must add one more thing; Hon. Kibaki was by all means a modest man and did not believe in loud shouting. When the limelight was shone on him, he tended to coy and hide. And this is because he found virtue and joy by doing the ordinary things that fulfilled his purpose."

