Uhuru orders inquiry into KTDA activities and tea factory elections

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the nation from State House, Nairobi on March 12, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • Attempts to revitalise the tea sector have been met with resistance from KTDA.
  • The inquiry will look into KTDA's activities and those of its subsidiaries.

Cartels in the tea sector are set for more trouble after President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Attorney General to conduct an inquiry into the workings of the giant Kenya Tea Development Agency and the activities of directors.

