Uhuru meets Macron during his two-day official visit in France

Kenya France

President Uhuru and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris on July 1, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday morning met his French host Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.