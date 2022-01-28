Uhuru Kenyatta meets top security chiefs

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday met senior internal security officials drawn from the National Government Administration Office (NGAO) and the National Police Service (NPS) at State House, Nairobi.

The Head of State and the officials, who included Regional and County Commissioners, and their NPS counterparts, discussed a wide array of national security issues.

Led by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, the security chiefs thanked President Kenyatta for the support their formations receive from the government including improved welfare, and assured the Head of State of their commitment to continue discharging their mandate professionally.

President Kenyatta thanked the security chiefs for ensuring sustained peace and tranquillity in Kenya and assured the officials of continued government backing, especially in this period leading up to the forthcoming General Election.