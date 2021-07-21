Uhuru hits out at neighbouring countries over border rows

President, Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | PSCU

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated Kenya's commitment to guarding its borders against external forces and warned unnamed forces against disrespecting Kenya’s territorial integrity.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Ng’weno journalism award launched

  2. Uhuru hits out at neighbouring countries over border rows

  3. Special cells for female terror convicts at Langata

  4. Chief Justice Martha Koome unveils new Environment, Lands courts

  5. Distiller charged with Sh2bn tax evasion

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.