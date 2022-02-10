Uhuru goes slow on Huduma Namba, cuts budget by half

Huduma namba

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta display their Huduma Namba cards during the 2020 Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kisii County.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

The National Treasury has cut by more than half the budget for registration of new persons into Huduma Namba.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.