Uhuru files notice of appeal against High Court judgment on BBI

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi on February 27, 2021, when he took over as chair of the East African Community.

Photo credit: PSCU
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President files notice of appeal against the High Court judgment through lawyer Waweru Gatonye.
  • President Kenyatta is against High Court declaration that he can be sued in his personal capacity and not as the President of the Republic of Kenya.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has launched his personal fight in court for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

