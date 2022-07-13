Uhuru fetes Nation Editor John Kamau for outstanding performance

Nation Editor John Kamau is one of the 502 Kenyans conferred with awards and honours by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a Gazette Notice, the President recognised the outstanding performance of the Kenyans and awarded them different titles.

Among those who were awarded are Waita Nzioka; who was the Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit. He was recognised with a Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (M.G.H).

Mr Paul Ndung’u who authored the popular Ndungu Report that evaluated the problem of land and graft in the country was also recognised with a similar title.

Ms Kanze Dena who is the Spokesperson of the Office of the President who was recognised with a Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (C.B.S.). Others recognised with the same title include Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga and Court of Appeal Judge Isaac Lenaola.

Orders, decorations and medals of Kenya are usually awarded by the President in recognition of outstanding and distinguished services offered to the nation.

They are issued in consultation with the National Honours and Awards Committee that works in the President's office.

Third Class: Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (M.G.H.)

1. Mr Ndung’u Paul Ndiritu

2. Mr Waita Siwadie Nzioka

3. Mr Mareka Gecaga Jomo

4. Dr Kihara Kennedy Waituika

5. Ms Gakonyo Constance Wangui

6. Ms Awori Florence W.N.

Order of the Burning Spear First Class: Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (C.B.S.)

1. Hon Lenaola Isaac Lisoria

2. Hon Musinga Daniel Kiio

3. Amb Muchiri Anthony Mwaniki

4. Dr Abdalla Faridun Suleiman

5. Mr Nicholas Ng’ang’a

6. Dr Jaffer Mohamed Hussein

7. Ms Anne Njeri Nderitu

8. Mr Mbiuki Jasper Micheni