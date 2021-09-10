Uhuru donates 10 school buses, 2,000 reusable masks

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday donated 10 buses to schools and community groups as he races against time to complete his legacy projects.

Mr Kenyatta made the donations to institutions including the Catholic Women Association of Maralal Diocese and Marafiki Football Club in Nyeri County.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with some of the beneficiaries of donation of school buses and face masks during the handover ceremony at State House, Nairobi, on September 10, 2021. Photo credit: PSCU

Others were Tumutumu School for the Deaf (Nyeri County), Marifano High School (Tana River County), Achego Girls’ Secondary School (Kisumu county) and Olorukuti Secondary School (Narok County).

Rukanga Secondary School (Kirinyaga County) and Mnagei Secondary School (West Pokot County) and AIC Moi Girls’ Maralal and Kisima Girls, both in Samburu County, also benefited.

The President, in a brief ceremony at State House, Nairobi, also donated 2,000 reusable masks to each of the schools as part of the government’s efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among those present were politicians including Senate majority leader Samuel Poghisio and Samburu Woman Representative Maison Leshoomo.

Others included MPs Naisula Lesuuda (Samburu West), Ali Wario (Garsen), Kanini Kega (Kieni), Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town), James K'Oyoo (Muhoroni), Kabinga Wathayo (Mwea) and Gichuki Mugambi (Othaya).