Uhuru denies calling for Mt Kenya leaders meeting

President Uhuru Kenyatta has denied calling for any meeting of Central Kenya leaders allied to the Jubilee Party.

The President said he neither called for nor postponed any such meeting, terming information on the same “false and misleading”.

This is after reports circulated that the Head of State had called for a consultative meeting with elected leaders from Central Kenya.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta's attention has been drawn to misleading information circulating online on a purported meeting with Central Kenya elected leaders this week,” said State House spokesperson Ms Kanze Dena Mararo, in a statement.

“The President did not convene nor postpone any such meeting. Therefore, the information is false and misleading,” she added.

The meeting with the Mt Kenya region leaders, according to the reports, was slated for Friday at State House, Nairobi.

However, it was later reported that the purported meeting will not go ahead as planned and has been called off.

She said President Kenyatta’s diary for the week and the weekend is full and therefore any reports of a meeting between President Kenyatta and Central Kenya leaders is “misleading”.

“His Excellency President Kenyatta's diary for the remainder of the week and the weekend ahead has several public engagements of which Kenyans will be duly informed through established platforms,” she said.