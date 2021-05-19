Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Chief Justice Martha Koome. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Justice Martha Koome as the country’s new Chief Justice.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Depression: How love and care pulled me back from dark hole

  2. Tabichi joins panel to pick world’s best student

  3. India cyclone death toll rises

  4. Kenya’s Covid positivity rate at 9.1pc

  5. Gunmen kidnap judge in Nigeria

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.