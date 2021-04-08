Uhuru commissions small arms factory in Ruiru

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Kenyatta said the new factory will help deal with the high cost of weapons acquisition.
  • The project is also expected to provide 100 direct employments and 1,100 indirect employment.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday commissioned a small arms factory at National Security Industries in Ruiru  Kiambu County.

