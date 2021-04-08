Uhuru commissions small arms factory in Ruiru

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday commissioned a small arms factory at National Security Industries in Ruiru Kiambu County.

The commissioning of the factory is significant given that Kenya has been importing most of its firearms.

President Kenyatta said the project seeks to enhance Kenyan’s self-reliance through local production of security equipment.

The president further said the project is in line with the Big Four agenda, noting that the initiative is part of his government’s efforts in supporting local technological advancement.

"Most of us are aware that Covid-19 pandemic has taught us the hard way that international supply chains are vulnerable to disruption. That is why we are adding another arrow to our security quiver,” President Kenyatta said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta when he commissioned a small arms factory at National Security Industries in Ruiru, Kiambu County on April 8, 2021. Photo credit: Nation Media Group

The president further noted that the project is meant to set the stage for the progressive domestic manufacture of security equipment used by the country other than relying on external markets.

President Kenyatta also noted that the new factory will help deal with the high cost of weapons acquisition and provide the security sector independence and allow Kenya to produce high quality weapons.

“Our major target in venturing into this initiative is a sure way of self -reliance and strengthening of local capabilities and lucrative jobs for our youths," he said.

The project is also expected to provide 100 direct employments and 1,100 indirect employment in form of supply of raw materials among other benefits.

The president said local production of guns will reduce the country's dependence on imported machinery by up to 60 per cent and save the country from the expenditure.