Uhuru commissions 168 General Service officer cadets

At least 168 General Service officer cadets graduated at the Lanet barracks in Nakuru county on Thursday.

The chief guest was President Uhuru Kenyatta, who commissioned the officers after they had undergone one-year foundation military leadership training.

These included 129 Kenya Army, 23 Air Force, 14 Navy and two allied cadets.

President Kenyatta congratulated the cadets for their successful professional training, urging them to serve the nation with pride and diligence.

KDF parade on March, 31, 2022 Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

"As your commander-in-chief, I solemnly acknowledge your salute as you transition from a civilian to a member of the armed forces. I have no doubt you are up to the task after getting the training from some of the best instructors in our region," he said.

Several officers who excelled in the training were honoured by the President during the ceremony.

Among them were Mary Wanjiku Nduati of the Kenya Army, who emerged the best in leadership and command; Newton Kiptoo Kiptanui of the Navy, who emerged second in the same category; and Duncan Rotich Kapkama of the Army, who was the best in character development.

Others were Esther Wahu Nyokabi (Army), second-best in character development; Joseph Wambua Mulinge (Army), best in professional studies training; Farida Juma Bedzenga (Air Force), second-best in professional studies training; and Onem Gem Moses, best allied officer cadet in order of merit.

President Uhuru Kenyatta prepares to make an address at the Kenya Military Academy in Lanet, Nakuru on March, 31, 2022 Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group