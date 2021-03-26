Many Kenyans late on Friday evening found themselves changing their travel plans following a presidential directive on cessation of movement into and out of five counties that have recently experienced a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Shortly after President Uhuru Kenyatta's address to the nation that spelt out enhanced containment measures necessitated by a lethal third wave of infections, many Kenyans inevitably either changed or cancelled their travels plans ahead of Easter holidays.

The most effected were residents of Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru which have now been declared disease infected areas and placed under partial lockdown effective Friday midnight.

Late on Friday evening budget carrier Jambojet hurriedly added a flight on its Nairobi and Mombasa route to meet an increase in demand for travel between the two cities just hours before the cessation of movement order takes effect.

“Due to the rising demand of passengers returning back home, we have added an additional flight between Nairobi and Mombasa this evening,” Jambojet said on Friday evening.

Madaraka Express operations

Kenya Railways also announced changes in both the Madaraka Express Passengers Service and the Nairobi Commuter Rail services operations.

Via social media, Kenya Railways announced that the Madaraka Express Passengers Services will run normally on Saturday and Sunday between 8am and 6pm and on Monday until noon, after which the services will be halted until further notice.

Kenya Railways also informed commuters that the passenger service between Nairobi terminus and Suswa will run over the weekends.

Late on Friday evening, commuters jammed Latema road where Naivasha and Nakuru-bound shuttles matatus operate from, with some being forced to look for alternative means of transport out of town.