Uhuru: Beware of thieves coming to ask for your vote

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday told Kenyans to be wary of “thieves” moving around the country giving them empty promises.

Addressing a gathering in Maralal, Samburu county, Mr Kenyatta said he is busy with projects geared towards realising the Big Four Agenda.

“I have been commissioning water, roads, electricity and other projects. Some have been coming here with sweet words, asking you to vote for them. Be careful because they will even snatch your wives. Do not entertain them,” the President said.

He insisted that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is not an avenue to extend his term in office.

Mr Kenyatta said he is committed to ensuring Kenyans are led by “clean” people and not those out to enrich themselves.

“My aim is to serve you. We are bringing clean water to Maralal, electricity and even tackling insecurity in Samburu county. Those who want to lead you in future should stop bothering me,” he said.

BBI matter

The President also took time to drum up support for the BBI, saying it has many benefits for ordinary Kenyans.

He thanked Samburu ward representatives and others countrywide for passing the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020.

President Kenyatta said pastoralist communities will be some of the biggest winners in the proposed changes.

“The BBI is not my project. It is meant to improve your lives because more development money will be allocated to county governments,” he said.

The President early last month also said he is not ready to leave Kenyans in the hands of “thieves”.

President Uhuru Kenyatta unveils a commemorative plaque during a landmark declaration to end Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and child marriage in the Samburu community, at Kisima Grounds in Samburu County on March 5, 2021. Photo credit: PSCU

Anti-FGM declaration

Mr Kenyatta later witnessed an anti-Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) declaration in Kisima.

Local elders and cultural leaders said they would do everything in their power to end the practice.

The President, senior government officials, NGOs and campaigners attended the event and welcomed the renewed commitment to eliminate FGM in Samburu and several other counties.

The elders and cultural leaders also pledged to fight early marriages, sexual crimes and teen pregnancies. They said boys and girls deserve to be in school.

“I thank our elders for joining the fight against FGM. The rewards Samburu will get as a county are many,” Mr Kenyatta said.

The President was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Margaret Kobia (Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs), Keriako Tobiko (Environment), Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya, Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal and other leaders.

He told the elders, religious leaders, politicians and other opinion in Samburu county to sensitise the residents on the need embrace alternative rites of passage and the importance of formal education.