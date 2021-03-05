Uhuru: Beware of thieves coming to ask for your vote

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks after the dispatch of vaccines from from the Kitengela depot in Nairobi to other parts of the country on March 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

  • Addressing a gathering in Maralal, Samburu county, Mr Kenyatta said he is busy with projects geared towards realising the Big Four Agenda.

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday told Kenyans to be wary of “thieves” moving around the country giving them empty promises.

