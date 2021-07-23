Uhuru appoints Robert Kibochi to succeed Samson Mwathethe

The then Vice Chief of Defence Forces Robert Kibochi addresses journalists at the Department of Defence offices in Nairobi on November 19, 2018 during the Launch of the Kenya Defence Forces recruitment drive. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Nyambega Gisesa

What you need to know:

  • An army veteran of 39 years, Gen. Kibochi will officially take over on May 11 and will be in office when the country holds the 2022 general election.
  • Announcing military changes on Thursday, President Kenyatta also promoted Major General Levi Mghalu to Lieutenant General and appointed him the Vice Chief of Defence Forces.
  • General Kibochi previously served as Commander of the Kenya Army and the Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Operations, Plans, Doctrine and Training.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed General Robert Kibochi as the new Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) to replace the retiring Gen Samson Jefwa Mwathethe.

