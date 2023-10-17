Uhuru allies to face House team over NMS hospitals deal

The ghosts of the controversial Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) have come back to haunt senior officials in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

A parliamentary oversight committee is now calling for investigations and a forensic audit of NMS operations.

The National Assembly Public Accounts Committee has summoned former State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua, former Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache, Amref Health Africa boss Dr Githinji Gitahi and Megascope CEO Richard Ngatia to shed light on the bidding process for the construction and equipping of hospitals under NMS.

The development comes after the committee, chaired by nominated MP John Mbadi, questioned the tendering process for the hospitals after Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu flagged several irregularities.

The committee was probing the accounts of the Executive Office of the President for the financial year ended June 2022, during which the now defunct entity left behind Sh14.8 billion in outstanding bills.

During the year under review, the Ministry of Health entered into a contract with Amref Health Africa for the construction and equipping of 19 level two and three facilities in Nairobi’s informal settlements for a contract sum of Sh869.4 million, with the contract to be executed within 90 days.

However, Amref Health Africa, which had been licensed as the ministry’s procurement agent, appointed Megascope Healthcare Africa to implement the project for Sh900 million.

Subsequently, NMS entered into a Deed of Assignment with the ministry for the project in 2021.

According to Ms Gathungu, despite Amref being paid the full contract amount, four facilities remain stalled years after the expected completion date.

The facilities include Sinai, Pumwani/Majengo, Lucky Summer and Gumba/Mathare at 85 per cent, 15 per cent, 10 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, at the time of the audit.

However, Sinai is currently complete, while Lucky Summer is at 95 per cent, Pumwani/Majengo at 40 per cent and Gumba/Mathare at 10 per cent.

“In addition, no contract extension or reasons for the slow progress of the works have been provided despite the fact that full payment of the contract sum has been made,” reads part of the report.

“From the above, it is not possible to confirm that the contractor has the capacity to complete the projects given the long delay despite full advance payment.”

Mr Mbadi was the first to question the arrangement, asking why Amref was chosen as the procurement agent.

“What kind of an arrangement was this? It is a very strange contract. Amref comes in as a procurement agent. Does this mean that government departments have no capacity to procure?” the MP asked.

Soy MP David Kiplagat wondered how Amref could be paid 100 per cent of the value of the contract within 15 days of signing it.

“This must be a very special contract, demanding full payment even before work starts. What was the appetite for such a clause and what guarantees did Amref give to the government in case they didn’t deliver? Unless there was something else, we have never seen such a contract,” said Mr Kiplagat.

“The procurement law says you can only give 20 per cent upfront, not 100 per cent. The more you try to understand these NMS things, the more you get confused,” added Bura MP Kuno Yakub Adow.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo also questioned whether there was a clause allowing for subcontracting between Amref and Megascope.

He also wondered why some of the projects were still ongoing when the contract was only for 90 days with no extension.

“Questions should be asked of Amref as to why the contract was not executed and Amref should be asked to make up for the loss of value for money,” he said.

This comes after Patrick Mbogo, the Nairobi County CEC for Public Administration, who was formerly the Director of Administration at NMS, said that some work was still in progress and that Sh27 million was needed to ensure that the remaining work was completed.

Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo noted that the contract had been amended even though there was no clause in the Deed of Assignment between Amref and NMS to allow this.

“The Pumwani/Majengo hospital is at 40 per cent and you need Sh76 million to complete it. I don’t know how you will get out of this mess,” he said.

State House Comptroller Katoo ole Metito said the contract variation was not approved by his predecessor, who was supposed to do so, and that only officials involved in the arrangement could explain the variations.

“This NMS framework is very difficult to understand. Even if you went to a workshop for a week, it would still be difficult to understand,” Mr Metito said.

The committee chairman said they would now invite the officials involved to appear before them to assist in the full interrogation of the matter.

“So we will not be wrong if we say this matter should be investigated because even you cannot understand it,” said Mr Mbadi.

The defunct NMS has also been implicated in the irregular procurement of street lights, where the national body overpaid by Sh8.17 million, as well as the substandard execution of a Sh52.78 million contract for the construction of Kamitha Road in Gatina Ward.

There is also the Sh4.47 billion contract for the extension of water supply and street lighting in Dandora, Kangemi, Kawangware, Dagoretti Corner, Waithaka, Riruta, Kibera, Korogocho, Mathare, Zimmerman, Thome, Gihturai 45, Mwihoko, Kasarani and Mwiki.

The contract was awarded to China Roads Corporation in 2021 for a period of 12 months from March 25, 2021, but only 30 per cent of the work had been completed by May 2022.

The auditor said that no contract extension approval was provided for audit review and in the absence of evidence of contract extension, it is not possible to confirm whether the contractor will complete the project despite the Sh1.64 billion already paid.

There is also the incomplete rehabilitation of Jeevanjee Park at a contract value of Sh15 million, which was awarded in February 2020 and was to run for four months.

NMS was established in March 2020 after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko handed over four county functions of health, transport, public works and ancillary services as well as county planning to the national government in February that year as he faced impeachment, which happened in December of the same year.

Lieutenant-General Mohamed Badi was then appointed by Mr Kenyatta to head the national government entity, which was to preside over the transferred county functions for 24 months, as its director-general.