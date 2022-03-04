Road to Damascus moment for Ugandan pastor saving lives in northern Kenya

Charles Kabogooza, 46, was living a quiet life in the green hills of Kampala, Uganda, working as a pastor at True Vine Church. This changed abruptly when, he says, he heard God tell him to come to Kenya.

Mr Kabogooza says God was concerned about senseless deaths of people, theft of animals and general anarchy in the North Rift region of Kenya. He was to help end the suffering by targeting schoolchildren with the message of hope in God by educating them on the need to live in peace with their neighbours.

It is this generation, he says, that will grow up appreciating their neighbours and help end the animosity that has existed for ages among the Pokot, Turkana and Marakwet. He tells Joseph Mboya his story.

I was living in Kampala, my hometown, and pastoring at True Vine Church. I had never heard much about Kenya, leave alone the volatile North Rift region. This was to change when one day in 2008 God spoke to me when I was praying and told me to come to Kenya and that He was going to use me to address this problem.

The instruction was very specific in that I was to reach out with the good news of Jesus, particularly with a call to children. I spent more time in prayer and preparation and when I arrived in Kenya, God opened a door and I was linked with the Mission Aviation Fellowship, who supported me to take the good news to the people needing it and my first stop was Lodwar.

They sponsored the air ticket and equipment for showing the Jesus film for children. God touched my heart to love people and care, especially those isolated in remote places in the deserts of Northern Kenya who lack the most basic needs and the good news of Jesus.

Warm welcome

When I first flew to Lodwar, I received a warm welcome from pastors, churches and schools. The Jesus film was shown in primary schools, Sunday schools and many other places on the outskirts of Lodwar and beyond in Turkana County. The mission rented a house for me to operate from. In the north, the outreach spread to Kalokol, Kakuma, Lokichogio, while in the south it spread to Lokichar, Lokori, Katilu, Kaptir, Kakong and Kainuk. Many children and the youth were receptive to the gospel.

In contrast to the life I had grown up accustomed to in Uganda, I discovered that people here had many basic needs such as clean water, food, medical care and peace. The NGOs tried their best to help with the distribution of relief food.

The need for peace is still very important even today, especially in the border areas between Turkana and West Pokot. I use the Jesus film for children and gospel resources in promoting peace in the communities living in the border areas. I am happy about this work because that’s where my heart is. I desire to see people live in harmony, be happy, peace-loving and enjoy together the resources God has given them.

In West Pokot, I have taken peace messages to Chepareria, Ortum, Sigor, Tamkal, Marich, Kacheliba, Konyao, among other remote places. I have taken the message of peace to schools, churches, villages and women groups.

I use gospel resources like coloured books of Bible stories, the Jesus film and audio Bibles because God’s word brings light to anyone who will hear and receive it – Psalms 119:130.

Crying for peace

In my missionary journeys, I have seen people crying for peace, their goats taken, living in fear, and recently there were others migrating from the Turkana South game reserve area towards Kakong and Kalemorok with their goats and sheep for fear of more attacks by raiders.

Also, many lives have been lost and the affected need prayers, support and encouragement. I long to travel and take the peace messages to other isolated places but there are challenges I meet such as transport with the equipment throughout the region, poor roads, while in some places it is difficult to get a vehicle to reach your destination. Some roads become impassable due to flooding during the rainy season. So I rely on any available means like motorbikes, lorries, cars and trailers to reach a school or a community.

Better generator

I trust in God that I will get a better generator, sound equipment, a film projector, more audio Bibles in the Pokot and Turkana languages for listening groups in order to reach even more people.

I also need more books of Bible stories for children to help them read about God’s love, care and peace. Through a friend, I am planning to expand my mission to Marakwet in the near future.

I would also be happy to get T-shirts with peace messages to donate to the people I preach to.