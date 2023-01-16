Uganda’s High Commissioner to Kenya Hassan Galiwango dies in Nairobi
Uganda’s High Commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles, Dr Hassan Wasswa Galiwango, has died in Nairobi, Rebecca Kadaga, Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of EAC, confirmed on Monday.
Dr Galiwango had been admitted in one of the city hospitals.
Dr Galiwango was appointed High Commissioner in October 2020 to replace Phibby Otaala, who had left office to contest for a political seat back home. However, Ms Otaala protested his appointment and declined to hand over the post, arguing that she had not been recalled.
Dr Galiwango later presented his credentials to then president Uhuru Kenyatta on March 3, 2021.
Before his appointment as High Commissioner, Dr Galiwango had been a long-serving director of finance and administration at The National Resistance Movement (NRM) secretariat.
He was the husband of Ugandan MP Connie Galiwango.
Condolences began pouring in with Ugandans on Twitter eulogising him as a “committed officer”, who gave his best at work to ensure the rights and welfare of Ugandans are upheld.