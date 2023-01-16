Uganda’s High Commissioner to Kenya Hassan Galiwango dies in Nairobi

Uganda’s High Commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles, Dr Hassan Wasswa Galiwango, has died in Nairobi, Rebecca Kadaga, Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of EAC, confirmed on Monday.

I have received the sad news of the death of H.E Dr.Hassan Galiwango,our Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya.On behalf of @GovUganda, I send our deepest condolences to his family,the NRM party and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.May Allah grant him eternal rest. pic.twitter.com/xxDMQyW1Vt — Vice President Jessica Alupo (@jessica_alupo) January 16, 2023

Dr Galiwango had been admitted in one of the city hospitals.

Dr Hassan Wasswa Galiwango thank you for educating me. Thank you for being a father. Thank you for impacting on the lives of many. Thank you for being one of the greatest teachers of African history. Rest well our giant. — Chris Obore (@ChrisObore1) January 16, 2023

Dr Galiwango was appointed High Commissioner in October 2020 to replace Phibby Otaala, who had left office to contest for a political seat back home. However, Ms Otaala protested his appointment and declined to hand over the post, arguing that she had not been recalled.

Very disturbing news about the passing of our Ambassador to Nairobi Dr Hassan Galiwango. So sad. Dr Hassan was such a committed officer to duty & gave it all his best. He loved his work. He made Nairobi real home for all of us. SAD! My sincere Condolences to his family. #MSRIP pic.twitter.com/BRmZFIbGVN — Frank K Tumwebaze,MP : Psalms 124 : 1-8 (@FrankTumwebazek) January 16, 2023

Dr Galiwango later presented his credentials to then president Uhuru Kenyatta on March 3, 2021.

Before his appointment as High Commissioner, Dr Galiwango had been a long-serving director of finance and administration at The National Resistance Movement (NRM) secretariat.

He was the husband of Ugandan MP Connie Galiwango.

My Sincere condolences to you my sister Hon.Connie Galiwango and the family upon the demise of Ambassador Dr. Hassan Galiwango.We shall always remember his dedicated service to his country ,Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. pic.twitter.com/s0debaGhzy — Anita Annet Among (@AnitahAmong) January 16, 2023