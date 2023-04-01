Uasu ex-chair Muga K’Olale dies in hospital

Muga K’Olale, the long-serving former chair of the university lecturers' union, has died.

K’Olale, who chaired the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) until his resignation in July 2021, died at Matata Nursing Home in Oyugis town, Homa Bay County, on Saturday evening.

According to the hospital's management, he was admitted on March 21.

"He had been at the hospital for some time," matron Margaret Orimba said, adding he was seriously ill this last week.

“We condole with his family. This is a great loss," she said.

The body was taken to the hospital’s mortuary.

K’Olale’s resignation from Uasu came after he was co-opted into the union, a move that was contested in court by some officials from Uasu’s Egerton University chapter.

His was succeeded by Nakuru lawyer and Kisii University law lecturer Grace Nyongesa, who became Uasu's first female chair.







