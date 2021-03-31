Sarah Joslyn
File | Nation Media Group 

Nakuru tycoon’s wealth sparks court battle after his death

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Richard Ingram Crawford, a British settler, died a bachelor in 2014.
  • Secretary and her lawyer charged with conspiring to defraud Crawford his property by forging his documents.

When he arrived in Kenya around 1950, Richard Ingram Crawford, a British settler, embarked on exploiting his interests in farming and business.

