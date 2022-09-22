Tycoon Mwale meets Ruto, world leaders at UN General Assembly

Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) founder Julius Mwale met President William Ruto and his delegation at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In a statement on Thursday, MMTC said President Ruto pledged his full support and thanked Mwale for investing in Kenya and creating jobs for the youth.

“We had an honour to meet with President Dr William Ruto and his delegation in New York to discuss our investments in Kenya. The president pledged full support and thanked Mr Julius Mwale of Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) for investing in Kenya and creating jobs for the youth. Our team congratulated the president for his election,” the statement reads in part.

World leaders and businessmen

At the same time, the MMTC boss met other world leaders and top businessmen to discuss investment in the city situated in Butere, Kakamega County.

“Our team furthermore held investment discussions with world and corporate leaders on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, including Presidents of Ghana, Sierra Leone and leaders of Google, MTN and philanthropist Melinda Gates of Gates Foundation and Strive Masiyiwa of Liquid Telecom,” the statement added.

“We also met with the President of National Basketball Association (NBA) Adam Silver and discussed about possibility of an NBA Africa stadium at MMTC. We also met with Patrice Motsepe the president of CAF about a possibility of a soccer clinic at MMTC for training next generation soccer players in Kenya.”

Since it was established in 2015, MMTC has received widespread admiration from both local and foreign visitors who have toured the project to witness the significant progress implemented across its project phases.

Sustainable sources

Unlike several similar high-end projects which have often been dogged with controversy in Kenya, MMTC has not experienced any major challenges which may have stalled the project.

The project's success has been attributed to its model of reaching out to locals within the project perimeter and establishing key contacts and relationships. This has seen most of them donate huge tracts of ancestral land to the project to benefit them and MMTC.

MMTC is built with 100 per cent sustainable sources of energy including hundreds of solar-powered streetlights already brightening up freshly paved roads, as well as a 10 megawatt solar power plant that produces clean electricity for the city.