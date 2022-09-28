Tycoon Julius Mwale meets Ghanaian President Nana Addo, seeks to expand MMTC

Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) founder Julius Mwale met with Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the sidelines of the just concluded UN General Assembly in New York.

In a statement, MMTC said the two discussed expansion of the city to the Western African nation.

“We held talks on the sidelines of the just concluded UN General assembly with HE President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the president welcomed our team to Ghana to expand Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) to Ghana,” MMTC said in a statement.

Related Tycoon Mwale meets Ruto at UN General Assembly News

The talks with the president came after benchmarking visits by Ghanaian delegations at MMTC in early September 2022.

MMTC is a US $ 2 billion community owned sustainable metropolis centered around the 5000 bed Hamptons Hospital located in Butere Sub-County of Kakamega County in Kenya.

“MMTC team also welcomed Ghanaian medical tourists to visit Hamptons Hospital for specialised medical treatment via Kenya airways flights from Accra to Kisumu via Nairobi,” MMTC added.

The meeting comes days after Mwale met with Kenya’s President William Ruto in New York who pledged his full support and thanked Mwale for investing in Kenya and creating jobs for the youth.

“We had an honour to meet with HE President Dr. William Ruto and his delegation in New York ,USA to discuss our investments in Kenya.

“The president pledged full support and thanked Mr Mwale of Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) for investing in Kenya and creating jobs for the youth.

“Our team congratulated the president for his election,” MMTC said.

Since its initiation in 2015, MMTC has received admiration from a majority of both local and foreign visitors who have toured the project to witness the significant progress implemented across its project phases.

Unlike several similar high-end projects which have often been dogged with controversy in Kenya, MMTC has not experienced any major challenges which may stalled the project.

The project's success has been attributed to its model of reaching out to locals within the project perimeter and establishing key contacts and relationships.

This has seen most of them donate huge tracts of ancestral land to the project to benefit them and MMTC.

MMTC is built with 100 percent sustainable sources of energy including hundreds of solar-powered streetlights already brightening up freshly paved roads, as well as a 10 megawatt solar power plant that produces clean electricity for the city.