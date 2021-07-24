Coronavirus
Two elderly brothers succumb to Covid-19 in same week

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The two brothers died within days of each other, snatched by Covid-19.
  • The two brothers are reported to have started feeling unwell at the same time.

On June 19, two brothers left their homes in Iranda village, Musanda ward, Mumias, for Nairobi.
Wesa Washuma, 84, a retired teacher, had dislocated a hip while riding a bicycle. His younger brother Peter Maloba, 69, an engineer, took him to a hospital in Thika for surgery.

