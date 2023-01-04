Two city boda boda riders charged with robbery with violence

Two boda boda riders suspected to be members of a gang that has been terrorising Nairobi residents have been charged with robbery with violence.

Appearing before Milimani Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu on Wednesday, John Kyalo Makau alias Jonte and Thomas Malusi Kilonzo alias Bosco, were charged with violently robbing Rahab Muthoni of a mobile phone while armed.

The decision to file a robbery charge was arrived at after viewing CCTV footage retrieved from the scene of the crime along Muchai Drive near Bently Club within Kilimani in Nairobi County.

The suspects had been detained at the Kilimani Police Station for 10 days where they were interrogated on the events of December 24, 2022 which left Police Constable Ken Kavulanga Wali dead.

The officer, who was attached to the Prisons department, was killed by an angry mob.

State prosecutor Anne Munyua said, “Police have finalised their investigations although they are still pursuing other members of the notorious gang,”

Ms Munyua urged the court to close a miscellaneous case filed by the police which sought to detain the suspects for 10 days.

“Police are through with investigations and now the two may be charged while police pursue other members of the gang that has been terrorising the public within Kilimani area,” Ms Munyua stated.

She said a pistol recovered from the deceased officer has been taken for ballistic examination to establish whether it may have been used to commit other crimes.

The two riders, who allegedly sped off leaving the officer at the mercy of the angry mob, denied the charge. They applied to be freed on bond.

The court ordered the suspects to deposit a bond of Sh500,000 each. The case will be mentioned on January 18, 2023, for further instructions.