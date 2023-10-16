Two charged with smuggling scrap batteries worth Sh750,000

Two people arrested on the Voi-Taveta road while smuggling assorted motor vehicle scrap metals have been charged in court with contravening the East Africa Community Customs Management Act, 2004.

The two, Stephen Muteti and Godson Nzuki, were arrested last week while smuggling 15 tonnes of motor vehicle scrap batteries with a customs value of Sh750,000.

Police together with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers manning the porous border arrested the two after the multi-agency team received information that they were planning to enter the country illegally.

The two were jointly charged before Taveta Principal Magistrate David Munyao Ndungi on Friday (October 13, 2023) where they denied the offences and were granted Sh100,000 bail with an alternative cash bail of Sh30,000.

This comes as another person Daniel Ochieng was also arrested at Salaita area along Taveta-Voi road in possession of 25 bags containing 50kg of TPC Limited branded sugar with a dutiable value of Sh114,380.

Mr Ochieng denied the charges and was granted bail in the sum of Sh500,000 with an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000. Both cases will be mentioned on October 27, 2023.

The Kenya Revenue Authority has reiterated its commitment to fighting the practice of some unscrupulous traders who take advantage of the porous border to smuggle scrap batteries to neighbouring countries.