Two charged for obtaining Sh2.6 million in teachers employment scam

Two men have been charged with obtaining fraudulently over Sh2.6 million from relatives of teachers claiming they will offer them employment at the Teachers Service Commission (PSC).

Ernest Molit Boen and Christopher Wambua were arraigned before Milimani senior principal magistrate Martha Nanzushi facing four counts of fraud.

The charges were obtaining money through pretences and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Mr Boen and Mr Wambua were accused of obtaining large sums of money from relatives of teachers who are seeking employment from the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The two allegedly obtained fraudulently a total of Sh2,662, 420 from the helpless relatives of the teachers who have been tarmacking for several years since they exited various teacher training colleges and universities.

As a result, relatives of the trained jobless teachers had raised money through relatives which were allegedly paid to the accused through Mpesa and a bank account.

The suspects who had been in detention applied to be freed on bond.

The prosecution did not oppose their bail plea indicating that the two had in the past skipped court attendance.

The suspects pleaded for leniency saying they will abide by the bond the court terms to be imposed court.

Ms Nanzushi warned them that should they skip court attendance or interfere with witnesses then they will be detained until the case against them is decided.

They were admitted to bond and the case was fixed for hearing on May 2, 2023 for hearing.

All the accused were charged with obtaining fraudulently Sh1,835,000 from Joshua Keter on diverse dates between April 10 and August 8, 2022.

While receiving the money the suspects claimed they were in a position to offer jobs for jobless teachers at the TSC, a fact they knew to be false.

A second count stated that they obtained Sh867,420 from Philomon Simatwa. The alleged fraud was committed between April and August 2022.