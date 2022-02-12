Two burnt to death in Kisii-Sotik road accident

By Ruth Mbula

Two people have died following an accident at Kijauri on the Keroka-Sotik road.

The two were burnt beyond recognition after a Toyota Probox car they were travelling in was hit by a truck which later burst into flames on Saturday evening.

Nyamira County Commissioner Michael Lesimam said the Toyota Probox car was heading to Keroka when it collided head-on with a truck from the opposite direction.

The truck’s driver and his conductor jumped out of the vehicle before it burst into flames.

“An eye witness told us that the two jumped out and fled,” said Mr Lesimam.

Mr Lesimam said the truck was transporting fish. The victims are yet to be identified.