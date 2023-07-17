Twitter post lands economist David Ndii in trouble, stares at possible defamation

A post on social media has landed the Chairperson of President William Ruto's Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), David Ndii, in trouble.

Dr Ndii, in a Twitter post on Sunday, mentioned activist Boniface Mwangi for allegedly being paid to join the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition campaign in the last election.

"Time for revelations. Linda Katiba was formed by me and Martha with Ruto's support. Martha was then tipped to be WSR's running mate. Made full disclosure which is why Makau Mutua attacked me. Even paid Boniface from WSR campaign funds. Hypocrites all," reads Mr Ndii's post.

Time for revelations. Linda Katiba was formed by myself and Martha with Ruto support. Martha was then prospect for WSR running mate. Made made full disclosure which is why Makau Mutua was attacking me. Even paid Boniface from WSR campaign money. Hypocrites the whole lot. https://t.co/8tlqw1mdCj — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) July 16, 2023

Also read: City tycoon Mike Maina sues Dennis Itumbi over alleged defamation

Even before hiring James Njeri and Company Advocates to take legal action against Dr Ndii, Mr Mwangi had challenged him to provide evidence that he was indeed bribed to ditch Ruto’s camp.

"Dr David Ndii, I'm ashamed that a man of your stature would stoop so low to smear my name. You know that I volunteered my time and resources to Linda Katiba. I even hosted and fed her in my home. Picture below. You weren't even at the meeting where Linda Katiba's name was coined. If you collected money from William Ruto using my name, please account for it".

What appeared to be an exchange of words over the keyboard has led to a seven-day ultimatum for Dr Ndii to prove the allegations against Mr Mwangi or face legal action.

In a letter, Dr Ndii is accused of targeting Mr Mwangi by claiming that he was driven by incentives and financial rewards in his efforts to defend the Constitution through the Linda Katiba Initiative, as well as being dishonest in his dealings with the public.

His tweet has also been translated by Mr Mwangi advocates to have meant that he was a beneficiary of President Ruto’s money, a“gun for hire” for President Ruto, an agent, associate, and or underling of Ruto, a liar whose words and convictions cannot be trusted, and a hypocrite, to mean a person who claims or pretends to have certain beliefs about what is right but who behaves in a way that disagrees with those beliefs.

To avoid being taken to court, Dr Ndii has been given four instructions among them being asked to write unconditional and unreserved apology to Mr Mwangi, to immediately delete the tweet and to admit the liability.